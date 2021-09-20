Mobile doctor now charged with murder in crash that killed medical student

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile neurosurgeon who was initially charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a medical student last August is now charged with murder.

Dr. Jonathan Nakhla has been out of jail on a $200,000 bond after prosecutors say he was drunk and driving at speeds over 130 miles per hour when he crashed his car on west I-65 Service Road shortly after midnight on August 1. Samantha Thomas, a passenger in the car, was killed in the crash. Thomas was a third-year medical student.

The case was presented to a grand jury. According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury chose to indict Nakhla for murder instead of manslaughter.

According to the indictment, the grand jury found Nakhla “did recklessly engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to a person other than the said Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla.”

Murder is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.