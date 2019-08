Jump into fall with these two familiar flavors of candy, white chocolate candy corn and white pumpkin pie are officially back on shelves.

(FOX NEWS) – Halloween may be a few weeks away but this candy brand is already getting in the spooky spirit.

M&Ms is bringing back two familiar flavors for the fall.

White candy corn and white pumpkin pie.

Each bag features three different colored M&Ms that are sure to spice up your candy bowl.

The bite-sized snacks have already been spotted on shelves.

Check out your local candy aisle to find them.