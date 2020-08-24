Mississippi governor gives update on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave an update on the current situation and plan of action for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Leaders are expected tropical storm level winds from Marco to reach the Mississippi coast around 2:00 p.m. Right now, tropical storm warnings are in place for the state’s coastal counties.

Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana overnight. As Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it could strengthen into a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane.

Greg Michel, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said they’re confident in Marco’s track. He’s interested to see the next hurricane report to get a better idea of what Laura could do.

Governor Reeves said crews have positioned equipment ahead of the storms. They expect potential flooding. He declared a State of Emergency on Saturday. After the declaration, MEMA enacted the Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the state of Florida. An emergency management team from Florida will assist MEMA with its non-congregate sheltering plan.

The governor said utilizing shelters should be a last option, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are limitations on shelters along the Mississippi coast, but no one will be turned away.

On Monday, President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration for Mississippi due to the storms.

