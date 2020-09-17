Mission Amarillo continues to give shoes to those in need amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Shoes are a clothing item that many times are taken for granted, but here in Amarillo one organization is doing their part to fill a need that many children and adults face.

“We’ve given away over 270 pairs of shoes already this school year,” Jeff Parsons, Mission Amarillo Executive Director, stated.

Mission Amarillo is a non-profit organization that is known for their mentorship programs and their shoe closet.

“When we started the shoe closet we thought maybe we’d give away two or three hundred shoes a year. We’ve only had three years where we’ve given away less than 1,000 pairs of shoes and in two of those three years we went over 980,” Parsons explained.

Parsons said that is a need that not many in the city are aware of.

“So they go through their school counselor or social worker they simply shot me an e-mail and say hey I have a second-grade girl who needs a size three shoe and I get the shoe and take it to the school and drop it off and the counselor or social worker makes sure it gets on the child’s feet,” said Parsons.

Due to COVID-19, the non-profit had to pause their efforts, but now they are doing their best to catch up and fill the shoe closet for those who need it most.

“I took a pair of size eleven’s to PD a while back because the kid that showed up had a pair of size eights on and his toes were numb. that’s the situation that we’re stepping into,” Parsons stated.

The organization said they are in need of men’s and women’s size 8 and girl’s size 13.



