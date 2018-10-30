Missing Wellington Juvenile May be in Shamrock Area, Officials say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Officials said Evelyn Hunt of Wellington may be in the Shamrock area.

If you see her or have any information, you are asked to call 806-826-5537.