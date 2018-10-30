Missing Wellington Juvenile May be in Shamrock Area, Officials say
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing juvenile.
Officials said Evelyn Hunt of Wellington may be in the Shamrock area.
If you see her or have any information, you are asked to call 806-826-5537.
