Missing Wellington Juvenile May be in Shamrock Area, Officials say

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 02:58 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 05:49 PM CDT

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Officials said Evelyn Hunt of Wellington may be in the Shamrock area. 

If you see her or have any information, you are asked to call 806-826-5537.

