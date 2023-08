Robertson County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Update: The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a teenager missing from Hearne has been found safe.

The alert came at the request of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old disappeared around 5 p.m., Friday, August 25th at a home in the 4600 block of Winding Road in Hearne.

At the time, authorities asked people to call 911 if they saw the teen. As of Saturday, 7:37 p.m. the alert was cancelled.