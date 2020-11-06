Rio Rancho, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Rio Rancho police reports that Jesse Martinez has been found after going missing Nov. 5.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Missing New Mexico man has been found
- Texas DPS asks for $146 million to upgrade communication, Capitol security due to protests and pandemic
- Amarillo announces an alternative service delivery plan
- Artistic Dirtector & Academy Director at the Lonestar Ballet announces retirement
- Republican lawmakers distance themselves from Trump’s baseless election attacks