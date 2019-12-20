Missing Mom Found Dead, Baby Alive

Woman charged with kidnapping and abuse of corpse after body believed to be missing mother Heidi Broussard was found in car trunk outside of her home.

by: Chris Pollone

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  A body found in the trunk of a car outside of a Houston, Texas home is believed to be missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard.

Authorities said Friday they were waiting on an autopsy before confirming the identity.

A baby, believed to be Broussard’s 3-week-old daughter, was found alive inside the home.

While police in Austin won’t publicly name the suspect yet, jail records show a woman identified as Magen Fieramusca jailed on two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

“This is a very active and ongoing situation,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Broussard and her daughter disappeared late last week after dropping her 6-year-old son off at school.

