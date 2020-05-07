Missing hunter Ryan Kennedy’s body recovered

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith park rangers have reported the body recovered from the bottom of Lake Meredith on May 6, 2020 is identified as Ryan Kennedy.

Kennedy had been missing since December 15, 2019 when he was attempting to cross the lake after a successful hunting trip.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Superintendent, Eric Smith would like to thank all who assisted in the search and recovery of Ryan Kennedy and his belongings. “This has been a long frustrating search for all involved and difficult for Mr. Kennedy’s family. I am happy that the family will finally be able to have some level of closure.”

On Friday, May 1, Lake Meredith staff said they found and recovered a backpack and rifle adjacent to where the boat was found. The backpack and rifle were confirmed as belonging to Kennedy.

