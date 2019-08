A hiker who went missing in Montana for nearly a week has been found and spoke about the ordeal.

Kaden Laga survived nearly a week alone after getting separated from his hiking group. He said he ate berries and bugs to stay alive.

Laga said he was spotted in the woods after walking into one of the search camps.

The 25-year-old is now recovering at home with his wife, who is pregnant with their son.

