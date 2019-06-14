Missing Booker man’s vehicle found in Ellis County, Oklahoma

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The vehicle of a Booker man who has been missing for more than a year has been found in Ellis County, Oklahoma.

According to the Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office, Hobart Buxton’s vehicle was found south of Lake Vincent in Ellis County.

The sheriff’s office said human remains were also found at the location.

Officials told us the remains have been sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office for identification.

Buxton was last seen in Perryton using his credit card on May 3, 2018.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for updates.