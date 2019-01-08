Missing Baby Fake Kidnapping

A heart-wrenching kidnapping case takes a stunning turn.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says, "We believe that the story of the kidnapping was made up, made up to cover up foul play."

The woman is seen here on surveillance video now behind bars.

McManus says, "She's been arrested and charged with an unrelated offense."

Police say she's Christopher Davila's cousin Christopher is eight-month-old King Jay Davila's father, who's already booked for child endangerment.

McManus says, "We can say without a doubt that this was not a theft, that this was not a car theft. This was not a kidnapping. This was a staged event."

Christopher called police, telling them his car had been taken from this Enrique Barrera gas station, with his baby inside.

"Do police think that the child was in the car or is it possible that this whole thing was...?"

McManus says: "No, the child was not in the car."

Authorities have spent the last few days searching nearby Rodriguez Park and gathering information.

McManus says, "But there's one answer that we don't have, and that is: Where is King Jay? That is what we're trying to find out."

Anyone with knowledge, in this case, is urged to come forward right away.

McManus says, "If you are withholding information if you have lied to police, that we will charge you at the conclusion of this investigation."