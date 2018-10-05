Missing Amarillo teen might be in Lubbock area NCMEC says

LUBBOCK, Texas – Children’s Protective Services on Friday asked the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since September 30.

Isaiah Buchanan, 15, was reported missing from Amarillo, but officials think he might be in the Lubbock area.

“Isaiah may be in the area of Lubbock, Texas,” the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said in a missing-person post.

“He is biracial,” NCMEC said. “Isaiah is Black and Hispanic. He may be in need of medical attention.”

NCMEC said anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 1-806-378-3038. Calls can also be made to 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

CLICK HERE to see the poster from NCMEC.