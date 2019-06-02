Miss Amarillo Latina hosted in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Miss Amarillo Latina pageant is being held at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
On Sunday, June 2, ladies of Latin and Hispanic origin get to embrace and showcase their Latin American culture and heritage.
The Miss Teen Texas Latina and Miss Texas Latina pageants have been going on since 1983. It is one of the largest state pageants in the United States for Latinas.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.
