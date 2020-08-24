MISD Board of Trustees to propose early termination of Superintendent Orlando Riddick

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2 / Fox 24) – Midland Independent School District may be one step closer to looking for a new superintendent. Following a 7-0 vote during Monday night’s board meeting to not extend Orlando Riddick’s contract, the board held a special meeting, Friday, to further evaluate him. After nearly a four hours of closed session, trustees made the announcement that another special meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday.

“The sole agenda item will be to consider, and possibly take action to, propose the termination of the superintendent’s contract — mid contract,” explained president, Rick Davis. “A little over three years ago, we set certain student achievement goals that he signed on to achieve. A review of those goals shows that he has not achieved the goals within our expectation, in accordance with the goals that we set for him that he agreed to achieve.”

According to the district, superintendents are evaluated every year by the board. Generally contracts are extended by one year.

“If a motion is made, seconded and carried to propose termination of the superintendent’s contract, then what happens next is, that the board will then provide a written notice of that proposed termination. And then he has 15 days to file a grievance.”

If Riddick does not file a grievance, another special meeting will be held to vote on his termination. If he does, Riddick will be afforded a hearing.

“I don’t think he’s happy about it,” said Riddick.