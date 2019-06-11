Minnesota Sees Influx Of Injured Turtles

(KARE) Beth Javinsky calls the stretch of road in front of her home in St. Louis Park, Minnesota "turtle death row."

"In one week I found 8 dead turtles," she says.

However, there was a different outcome for two turtles she found recently.

"Got out and they were both still alive," Beth says. "And then I bring them in if there's any question."

She brought them to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota.

"Shell fractures are the most common followed by jaw fractures," says Medical Director Renee Schott.

She says they're seeing a high number of turtles.

"143 turtles so far this year. 68 of them in June," Schott says.

A majority were hit by cars.

"95 percent of turtles we get are hit by car," Schott says.

Read more: https://kare11.tv/2wN1Lr7