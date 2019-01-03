Mindfulness Linked To Losing Weight

New studies are showing a link between practicing mindfulness and weight loss.

Participants who attended mindfulness lessons while trying to lose weight were found to be more successful than those who didn’t.

On average, participants who took the mindfulness course lost 6.3 pounds more than those who didn’t and those who did also reported having a healthier attitude towards food, as well as boosted self-esteem and confidence.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 2.8 million people die each year due to conditions linked to being overweight or obese.

Weight gain and obesity are caused by eating incorrectly for long periods, which is often triggered by behaviors like emotional eating, binge-eating, and yo-yo dieting.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.