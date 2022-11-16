AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are struggling with your mental health, there is help available in our community 24 hours a day.

Suicide and Crisis Hotline: Dial 988

(Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish)

National Suicide Prevention Hotline, Veterans: 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then press 1

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

Texas Panhandle Centers Crisis Line: (806) 359-6699

Family Support Services 24-Hour Hotline: (806) 374-5433

Additional resources are available through Panhandle Mental Health Guide.