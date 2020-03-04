Millennials can’t do household chores

(FOX NEWS) — Millennial meltdown.
A new study shows just how little young people know about household chores.
According to plus-net, millions of young people admit to not knowing how to do basic household tasks like changing a lightbulb, or hanging a picture.
30-percent of millennials say they aren’t confident in their self-help skills and would rather wait for help.
Plus-net’s survey involved 2,000 young British adults.
So, who do most young adults look to for help? You guessed it, dear old dad.
Besides actual people, though, there’s “someone” else that the vast majority (87%) of millennials flock to in the event of house trouble: Google.
Meanwhile, 41% usually just call up a professional repairman.
