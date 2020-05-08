Military members on Cannon Air Force Base adjust to changes during COVID-19 pandemic

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) – Although the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live our everyday lives, life for military members on Cannon Air Force Base continues.



“The mission at cannon keeps going. we are still doing mission and still getting after all the things that we do every single day but things have changed here,” Chief Master Sergeant Hope Skibitsky, the Command Chief, 27th Special Operations, stated.

Those changes include social distancing and requirements of military personnel on base to wear a mask.

“We’re doing the face coverings, the six foot physical distancing, and we’re doing a lot of things that sound like virtual connectivity,” Skibitsky explained.

Online videos are being made to try and boost moral and offer tips on personal hygiene and mental health awareness.



“In regard to what we’re doing for folks with mental health issues or concerns is the same thing we did before COVID ever started.we know that mental health is as important as physical health and we’re keeping an eye on our brothers and sisters in arms,” Skibitsky said.

Skibitsky said those on Cannon Air Force Base are dealing with what many are calling the new normal, just like everyone else.



“Things that everyone is dealing with across the globe, our air commandos they’re human to and so we’re dealing with those things. We like to do a lot to take care of one another,” Skibitsky explained.