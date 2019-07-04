Military Appreciation Night at Wonderland Park

Wonderland Amusement Park is excited to host Military Day Thursday, July 4th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The park is honoring members of the military for their selfless service to our country by having them out for a fun-filled independence day with their families.



All active duty and active reserve military will receive a free WOW ride pass by presenting proper active military or active reserve ID and the special barcode below at the gate.



Families in attendance with the military member will enjoy wow ride passes for only $14+tax by presenting their military dependent card and the second special barcode below at the gate.



Barcodes can be printed off or presented at the gate from your mobile device.