BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An influx of migrants is expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border with the end of Title 42 later today. Already downtown Brownsville is seeing large groups of migrants.

Thursday afternoon at the Downtown Brownsville Market Square, Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville began helping hundreds of migrants.

The line started with about 60 migrants and Pastor Carlos Navarro said he expects the need to triple.

Today Navarro was putting Venezuelan women and children at the front of the line to get food and other items.

According to the church website, “before immigrants board their buses, Pastor Carlos and IBWB make sure they receive hot food, fresh clothes and giant goodie bags for the journey.”

About three years ago the church began helping the homeless in the area and has since then expanded to helping migrants and asylum seekers.

ValleyCentral reporter Adam Cardona contributed to this report.