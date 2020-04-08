Migrant mother says border agents endangered her life while giving birth

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Back in February, the Border Patrol sent word that agents had helped a woman deliver a baby while she was in their custody. Now, the public is getting a much different account of the events.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, a woman named Ana, felt “humiliated” when agents ignored her pleas for medical care.

According to the ACLU, Ana, her husband and their two children were arrested by Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border.

They were taken to the Chula Vista Border Patrol station in San Ysidro, Calif., where Ana, upon feeling pain, asked for but was denied medical attention.

She reportedly went into labor and began delivering the baby while standing up, using two trash cans for support.

“The level of care from Border Patrol Agents is unsuitable for pregnant women,” said Monika Langarica, attorney for the ACLU.

Langarica and the Jewish Family Service, an agency that shelters migrants and helps them with the asylum process, have filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General.

They are asking that the Border Patrol change its policies when dealing with pregnant women. They want agents to immediately send the women to hospitals for medical evaluations and if possible, release them to relatives and/or agencies willing to help.

“This is a policy that we had in place not too long ago,” said Langarica.

Border Report on Wednesday reached out but has not heard back from Border Patrol officials. When agency responds to questions regarding the February and about its policies regarding pregnant women, this article will be updated.

According to Langarica, after giving birth, Ana was finally taken to a hospital, but two days later was back in custody and forced to stay in a cold room with her newborn daughter.

Four days after giving birth, Ana was taken to Jewish Family Service where she was finally able to take a shower according to Kate Clark, and executive with Jewish Family Service.

Ana and her family, who are from Guatemala, are reportedly with relatives somewhere in the United States.

