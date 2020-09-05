Mid-Atlantic Christian University confirms building collapse Saturday morning, all students accounted for

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An official with a small North Carolina Christian University confirmed a building collapsed Saturday morning, but all students and staff have been accounted for.

According to Beth Cross with Mid-Atlantic Christian University, first-responders arrived on the scene following the building collapse just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of North Poindexter Street. She also said that no injuries were reported as of early Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials with Elizabeth City said the collapse was in Heritage Hall. When crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed the second floor of the structure had collapsed.

Crews verified and accounted for the construction crew that was working on the roof at the time of the incident, as well as cafeteria staff, students, and instructional staff.

Cross says they plan to hold a meeting with students this evening to address the incident. She believes ongoing construction on the building may be to blame for the collapse, but that engineers will investigate the cause.

The following updates were released by school officials:

We are working to restore the internet immediately to campus.

Classes will be canceled Monday, September 7, 2020.

Classes will resume as usual on September 8, 2020.

Classroom locations will be reassigned and communicated to students.

On-campus Meals will resume on Monday, September 7, 2020, and will be distributed at the Mustang Concession area at 8:30 a.m. (breakfast), 11:30 (lunch), and 5:30 p.m. (dinner).

Heritage Hall is CLOSED for the foreseeable future.

There is no entry for faculty, staff, students, or visitors for any reason. Please adhere to the perimeter placed by safety authorities.

“We know this is an unwanted and unexpected change for students, staff and faculty and will work to make a smooth transition into a long-term plan as more information becomes available,” school officials said in a statement released.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our first concern. Leadership, Staff and Faculty are working to release more information and immediate needs. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

A WAVY News viewer sent photos of the building. The pictures show what appears to be the second floor of a building collapsed with emergency crews on the scene.

Due to the excessive damage of the collapse and the inability to immediately account for all possible occupants, mutual aid services were requested from the Chesapeake Fire Department and the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

