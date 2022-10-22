FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Detroit Lions come to town on Sunday to play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Lions come in with only one win on the season, but don’t let the record fool you. The Lions have scored a lot of points in their early season losses and have been very strong running the ball, the one weak point in the Cowboys otherwise stellar defense.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his weekly Keys to Victory….and tells us what it will take for Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy to beat Detroit.

The Cowboys and Lions kick off at noon on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.