Michelin, GM Working On Puncture-Proof Tire

Every motorist knows the sound of a flat tire

It’s a sound Michelin and General Motors don’t want you to ever hear again.

They’ve teamed up to create a new tire that can’t go flat because it doesn’t have any air.

You can tell just by looking at the “Uptis” prototype it’s no normal tire.

It has treads in the middle and no side-walls.

GM says it’s better for the environment because it takes fewer materials to make than a regular tire plus, it lasts longer.

And this isn’t some pie in the sky concept prototype, either.

GM is testing it’s “unique puncture proof tire system” on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles later this year.

Michelin hopes to make it available for sale in 2024.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: