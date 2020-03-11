MGM: Woman with coronavirus stayed at The Mirage, attended conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International reports that a woman who stayed at The Mirage and attended a conference has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19. The company said it has informed employees and guests.

According to a news release from MGM Resorts, the woman, who is from New York, attended the Women of Power Summit from March 5-8.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the woman, in her 40s, was traveling alone and she was hospitalized on March 8 and is isolated.

“Professional cleaners with expertise in this area are deep cleaning and sanitizing the individual’s room, as outlined in the Company’s health and safety procedures and in accordance with CDC guidelines for eliminating the presence of the virus. Access to the room remains restricted as it undergoes this comprehensive cleaning and disinfectant process,” the news release said.

The release said the company is working in coordination with the Southern Nevada Health District to notify guests and employees who might have had prolonged contact with the woman. Employees will be directed to self-quarantine.

Yesterday, MGM Resorts announced it will temporarily close all of its buffets amid concerns about the virus spreading.