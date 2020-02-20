MGM resorts warns of data breach

MGM says it was a victim of a data breach last year.

(CNN) — MGM Resorts International says it was the victim of a data breach last year.

The New York Times is reporting that the majority of data exposed could be found in a phone book.

About 1,300 individuals had more sensitive data hacked like driver’s license and passport ID’s.

MGM hasn’t disclosed how many total customers were affected

The Times reports that the company notified impacted guests in accordance with state law.

MGM didn’t say who hacked the data but that it is working with law enforcement to investigate.

