Mexican soldiers kill 11 attackers near Texas border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — State authorities in northern Mexico say soldiers have killed 11 attackers near the Mexico-Texas border.

The head of the Tamaulipas state security coordinating group says that around 2:30 p.m. Thursday soldiers on patrol were ambushed on a dirt road in the community of Los Angeles in the Miguel Aleman township.

He says soldiers returned fire after civilians began shooting from the brush.

The regional army command has not commented.

There has been an increased military presence since the killing this month of a child when gunmen attacked his family’s vehicle in the area.

