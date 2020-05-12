Mexican fugitives will face drug, murder and child rape charges in the US

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Mexico has extradited five fugitives wanted in the United States for murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking and child sexual abuse charges.

The Mexican nationals were turned over to U.S. agents this past week at the Toluca International Airport, in compliance with an international treaty, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said.

Photos courtesy Government of Mexico



The fugitives include Jorge Luis Sanchez Morales, an alleged former leader of the Sinaloa cartel in Juarez. Sanchez Morales was wanted on the Western District of Texas on drug and conspiracy charges, the Attorney General’s Office said. He was allegedly tasked with keeping track of cartel shipments making their way to the interior of the United States from the Chihuahua-Texas corridor.

Although not identified with any particular Mexican cartel, fugitive Salvador Martinez is facing drug-trafficking charges in the Northern District of Texas. Martinez allegedly was part of a group that distributed meth in the Dallas area, according to information received by Mexico from U.S. officials.

Crespín Nene Pérez has been wanted in Denver since 1998 for the alleged kidnapping and murder of, Bonny Lee Baker, 47.

According to a 2012 Denver Post column, Nene Pérez vanished prior to July 4, 1998. His sister found blood and hair all over his parked 1985 Mercury, as well as a driver’s license under a car mat. The license belonged to Baker, Nene Pérez’s live-in girlfriend. His sister contacted Baker’s former husband and told him that Nene Pérez had a tendency toward violence, according to the article.

The other two Mexican nationals extradited are a pair of alleged sex offenders. Moises Bernal Ramirez has a sex assault pending in Georgia, and Ligorio Garcia Cruz is wanted in Harris County, Texas for alleged sexual assault of a minor, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said.

