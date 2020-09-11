Mexican consulate, San Diego County team up to offer free coronavirus testing

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The County of San Diego, the Mexican Consulate here, and other community agencies are partnering up to open the first of several coronavirus testing sites that will target primarily Latinos and/or Spanish speakers in the San Diego region.

People waiting outside the Mexican Consulate in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The first site will be located at the Mexican Consulate in Downtown San Diego. It will kick off on Monday, Sept. 14, and will be free and no appointments will be required.

The County of San Diego has been trying to expand testing and outreach in the Latino community, which has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

“We are prioritizing our response to health inequities in the Latino community by prioritizing efforts to help address accessibility barriers that are contributing to Latinos being disproportionately impacted by this pandemic,” San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. “Whether you live in the south, north or east of our county, you should have access to testing and resources to prevent and treat the spread of COVID-19.”



Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez on the left, and San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announce the opening of a COVID-19 testing facility at the Mexican Consulate in Downtown San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

One point Fletcher and Consul General Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez wanted to emphasize was that the site, like the others now in place, will not share immigration information with U.S. government or police agencies.

“Part of what is necessary for our community to reach out to testing sites is for them to feel safe and understand that they can access public health services regardless of their migratory status,” Gonzalez said. “Thanks to the county, now the consulate can offer a security umbrella for the Mexican and Latino communities to come over with their families and get tested for free.”

