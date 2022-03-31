TUCUMCARI, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College (MCC) partnered with the Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services (CHESS) on Thursday.

According to MCC reports, CHESS is a nonprofit organization that works to transform the student experience and modernize administrative processes through a new shared-services Enterprise Resource Planning platform and Student Information System.

Gregory Busch, who is the President of Mesalands Community College, is also currently serving as a member of the CHESS Board of directors.

“Our board, our employees, and our community are excited to provide more opportunities for our students and better administrative operations for our employees through our membership in CHESS,” said Gregory Busch. “Being a part of CHESS will exponentially increase our ability to serve Tucumcari, and beyond, in ways we only could have imagined on our own as a small, rural college.”

MCC joins these CHESS colleges:

Central New Mexico Community College

Clovis Community College

Northern New Mexico College

San Juan College

Santa Fe Community College.

Together, the colleges are designing an enterprise resource planning and student information system that includes student services, finance, human resources, payroll, and more. Each college retains its independence and governance structure.

