Mesa Verde elementary staff finds creative way to let students know they are missed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While schools are out all across the nation due to COVID-19, it did not stop Mesa Verde Elementary staff from letting their students know they were missed.

AISD shared a Facebook post from Mesa Verde Elementary Sunday, March 22, showing Mesa Verde staff, keeping their social distance, as staff members drove through their school’s neighborhood to let their students know they were missed.

Mesa Verde’s post read, “It was a great time for all. So good to connect…even if from a distance. We will get through this together! “

More from MyHighPlains.com: