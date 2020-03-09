Meritus Health establishes COVID-19 email

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Members of the community will now be able to email Meritus Health with any questions about the coronavirus.

Any questions or concerns about the coronavirus can be directed to this email. A COVID-19 care line is now operational at 301-790-9170. Care managers at the hospital are manning the phone line to offer up-to-date information from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Maryland Department of Health.

Members of the community who have recently traveled overseas and are now experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and coughing, are being asked to call the care line before going to their healthcare provider, urgent care or the hospital.

Meritus Health asks that people showing these symptoms to not visit the hospital:

Flu- like symptoms

Fevers

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Runny nose and cough

Visitors who have recently traveled overseas or to designated portions of the U.S. determined by the CDC should not visit the hospital. Along with children younger than age 12 should not be visiting patients in the hospital.

