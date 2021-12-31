Meridian PD officer dies from COVID complications

MERIDIAN, Texas – The Meridian community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

65-year-old Wayne “Butch” Nowell, Jr. was an officer of the Meridian Police Department, who died of COVID-19 complications at approximately 12:15 p.m. on December 29. Nowell was with the department since October 2021, and had been a law enforcement officer since 1986.

A memorial has been set with his patrol vehicle in front of the Pioneer Bank, located at 200 W. Morgan Street. The City of Meridian says those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to go by.





Funeral arrangements are pending.

