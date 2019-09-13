Men prefer housework over doctor’s visit

A recent survey shows most men would rather do household chores than see a doctor.

(FOX NEWS) – A recent Cleveland Clinic survey shows most men would rather do household chores like cleaning the bathroom or mowing the lawn then go see a doctor.

Over eighty percent of men say they take care of themselves to be there for family and friends but about two-thirds admit to waiting as long as possible before seeking medical care for symptoms or injuries.

Sixty-five percent of men try to self-diagnose before going to the doctor and many turn to the internet which isn’t exactly the most reliable source for medical advice.

About sixty percent of men who aren’t already seeing a doctor regularly said they’d be more likely to do so if it was more convenient.

But there are ways to help busy guys get medical care such as virtual visits and extended or weekend hours at the doctor’s office.