Memphis man sentenced in death of 5-week-old son

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Memphis man has been sentenced for causing the death of his five-week-old son. That was announced by the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Chaz Edward Dean Carney, 23, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

It happened on Nov. 7, 2019.

Carney was arrested a few days after following an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hall County Grand Jury indicted Carney for capital murder on Dec. 18, 2019.

The 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the victim’s mother still faces charges related to the infant’s death and is currently set for trial on Oct. 19.

