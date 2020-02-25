Megan Boswell claims her mother took Evelyn to Mendota, Va., authorities say Monday night search comes up empty

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Five days after an AMBER Alert was issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, her mother Megan Boswell spoke to News Channel 11 in an on-camera interview.

In that interview, Megan made it clear that she knew where her daughter was and has since relayed that to authorities.

“I told TBI where to find her in Mendota. My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don’t go tonight, I’m gonna go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously and if they don’t go tonight, I will go myself and go get her…They’re not taking me seriously, TBI isn’t, because I’ve not fully told them I’ve been like ‘hey’ like my mom camped out in Mendota, you know, to go check them out but I’ve never been like hey specifically ‘hey’ she’s like in a silver camper because my mom did threaten me like you know if I told anybody – I’m not gonna get into that – but she did. ” Boswell said.

Boswell said her mother was babysitting Evelyn because she had to go to work.

When News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel asked more about if she had any concerns when she left Evelyn with her mom she said, “Well, she’s my mom. I wanted to trust her…Well, I called her and she was just like ‘oh, she’s safe’ like, you know, that kinda thing, and then she started threatening me, which like I said, I’m not gonna get into everything she threatened me with, you know because I’m just not but…”

Anslee also asked when Boswell knew something was seriously wrong.

“Just when she left and took off and just didn’t answer her phone,” Boswell said.

Boswell described Evelyn as a “good-hearted baby” who is “very sweet.”

“Well, when she was 6 months old, she actually quit the bottle on her own and went straight to a sippy-cup. She started walking probably around like 10 months, that was kinda hard though because she’s not like small, as in like underfed, you know what I’m saying, but she was a premie when she was born, she’s like a smaller baby and she kind of has trouble like balancing her weight, but she finally got a hold of it. She’s starting to say a lot of words and you know…She’s very sweet, She loves everybody. she’s never been mean ever, which I’m very thankful for. She’s just a very good-hearted baby in general. Like, textbook how you want a baby to be like, has hit every milestone early, you know what I mean,” Boswell said.

In a news conference last week, officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they had received conflicting stories from Megan.

Watch the moment @Anslee_WJHL asked Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when the last time Evelyn Boswell was seen by either of her parents.



Full news conference here: https://t.co/PQ4hhgpor8 pic.twitter.com/6JoERcplk5 — WJHL (@WJHL11) February 21, 2020

When we addressed those conflicting statements with Megan she said, “I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes oh well she just tell them were Evelyn was but obviously she’s not going to,” Boswell said.

Megan Boswell, who has multiple social media accounts, addressed that in our interview saying, “Because I break phones a lot and I forget the password, I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m really bad about remembering my passwords. Now I have them all set to one but you know, up until that point, I just you know. (shakes head) I just couldn’t remember the passwords to them, so I’ll just make a new one when I got a new phone,” Boswell said.

Evelyn Boswell’s father is currently serving in the United States military. Megan Boswell said she has been in contact with the father during the ongoing search for Evelyn.

“Yeah, he’s actually trying to get leave approved right now to come up here and try to you know, help find her… She’s only been around him a couple of times because of where he was in the Army,” Boswell said.

As we spoke to Boswell Monday night, she said the last time she had contact with her mother was Wednesday, February 19.

“Whenever the AMBER Alert went out, I think that was…I mean, she was just going off on me, and wanting to go to Mendota and I kept telling her if Evelyn’s in Mendota, just take me to her, I will take her up there, we can just end this right now like let’s make this simple just give me my child back right now before this get’s blown out of proportion, and she would never be like oh yeah I’m taking you, she would just be like you don’t need to talk to them, I don’t want you going up there, and like stuff like that and I was like okay well if you’re not gonna take me to her pull over and I will have like somebody on Sullivan County’s end come get me to go up there and talk to them,” Boswell said.

We asked if there were any rumors Megan wanted to address. Megan talked about the fact that her family identifies as gypsies.

“Gypsies are not a cult. They have been asking people if there is like a Gypsy ringleader and like…I mean like we’re not like ringleaders, we’re not like out here kidnapping babies, or anything like that. Well, yeah, and like my dad’s very proud of that, you know, but he’s just mad about all the rumors going around like trashing them cause like we’re not a cult, you know what I mean, we’re not like, nothing like that at all,” Boswell said.

Regarding the information in the above story Megan provided to News Channel 11 about Evelyn’s possible whereabouts, Sullivan County officials said late Monday night, “This is to let you know that the campgrounds in Mendota, Virginia have been checked regarding the information that Megan Boswell provided to you during her interview earlier this evening. There was nothing located as these locations were checked.”

