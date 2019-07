The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $530 million for tonight’s drawing. The cash option is at $343.9 million.

This is the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the game’s largest since October when a ticket sold in South Carolina won a record-setting $1.537 billion.

Tickets are $2 each.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is currently $53 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.