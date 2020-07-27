Meeting the New Head of the Nursing Department at WTAMU

News

Officially takes over department on August 17th

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Holly Jeffreys will take over the WTAMU Department of Nursing in August.
She joined KAMR Local 4 via zoom to speak about her upcoming role, what’s inspired her to get into nursing.
Dr. Jeffreys also spoke about how the Covid-19 pandemic will impact her teaching.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss