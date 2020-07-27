CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Holly Jeffreys will take over the WTAMU Department of Nursing in August.
She joined KAMR Local 4 via zoom to speak about her upcoming role, what’s inspired her to get into nursing.
Dr. Jeffreys also spoke about how the Covid-19 pandemic will impact her teaching.
Meeting the New Head of the Nursing Department at WTAMU
Officially takes over department on August 17th
