Mechanical issue causes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport for American Airline Flight

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Rick Husband International Airport Friday morning at 9:18.

Officials with American Airlines say flight 1627 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Seattle diverted to Amarillo due to a mechanical issue.

A maintenance team is troubleshooting the issue.

Officials told KAMR Local 4 News,

We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused.

Passenger Chelsey Shockley responded to our question about the flight.