Mechanical issue causes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport for American Airline Flight

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Rick Husband International Airport Friday morning at 9:18.
Officials with American Airlines say flight 1627 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Seattle diverted to Amarillo due to a mechanical issue.
A maintenance team is troubleshooting the issue.
Officials told KAMR Local 4 News,
We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused.
Passenger Chelsey Shockley responded to our question about the flight.
Left DFW two hours late this am after mechanical issues, about an hour after takeoff the pilot let us know that they lost power in 2nd engine and that we would be landing in Amarillo in 30 minutes. We landed ~10-15 minutes later.