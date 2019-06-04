Meat and Cholesterol

When it comes to your cholesterol both red and white meats are equally bad.

That’s according to a surprising new small study from the University of California in San Francisco.

It showed people who ate a lot of red or white meat saw an increase in their cholesterol.

This is compared to those who just mainly consumed plant-based proteins.

But scientists say what matters the most is to watch out for saturated fat regardless of the source.

Experts say if you are going to eat meat make sure you choose the leaner cuts.

The study did not include grass-fed beef, fish or processed products like bacon or sausage.