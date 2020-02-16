Meals On Wheels program in Shamrock is recovering after Wednesday fire

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Community Center housed the Meals On Wheels program in Shamrock that helps to feed those elderly and disabled who can not feed themselves.

The Shamrock Community Center was engulfed with fire and smoke on Wednesday morning.

Now, all that remains is a burned down building as a reminder of what happened.

Something Noel Walton, a chairman of the board of the Meals On Wheels program says he remembers all too well.

“The call came in at about 12:45 that the community center was on fire and within a short period it was totally engulfed in flames,” Walton said.

Inside, those flames burned all of their equipment used to make the food.

Walton says right away, he and his wife thought of those who depend on the program.

“52 weeks a year we deliver to them every day a hot nutritious meal so they’ll have something to eat and equally important five days a week someone is putting their eyes on these people because many of them don’t have any family left around here or anyone who really check on them,” Walton explained.

The fire may have destroyed their equipment but the program and dedication still remain While they worked out of Walton’s wife’s kitchen, the meals continued.

“We didn’t miss a beat and we were delivering meals by 11:00 that day to the 35 recipients we have right now,” Walton stated.

People from all over have reached out to offer donations to help keep the program up and running.

“We’re getting a lot of donated food. We’ve had a lot of donated money, to help us get back on our feet so we’re trying to regroup, and see where we go from here,” Walton.

As of right now the meals on wheels program is operating temporarily at the first baptist church in shamrock, but they are still working to find a more permanent location.

The cause of what started the fire is still unknown.