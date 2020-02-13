Meals on Wheels of Amarillo rolls into 2020 with new office

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meals on Wheels of Amarillo has anticipated this very special moment.

“We are so excited and this has been a long time coming,” Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, Susie Akers shared.

For years, the non-profit has delivered hot meals to home-bound and disabled elderly. In return, the community has stepped in to help give the organization a brand new building.

“We got some donations from clients, you know $5 or $10, from clients that can’t even afford their meals,” Akers added.

Those generous funds help build the new office located on 7550 Outlook Drive. Akers said the new location is more convenient than their old one.

“Now we’re convenient to the hospitals, the hospitals cook our food and so now we’re just right across the street,” said Akers.

Although convenience is key, Akers is also thrilled about other new features in the facility.

“We did add on a garage for storage so when we have our sales we can work out of here,” said Akers.

With newer resources comes a higher demand.

“We’ve gotten so many more client applications since we’ve been here, but I knew that was going to happen,” said Akers.

Through all the years, Akers said one thing she has learned is that no matter their issue, the community is here to keep them rolling.

“That means the world to me,” Akers said. “That means a whole lot.”

