A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham suggests meal-timing strategies such as intermittent fasting or eating earlier in the day appear to help with weight loss.

Changing when you eat may help you lose weight!

Researchers studied 11 overweight men and women who tried two different meal timing strategies for several days.

The participants ended up being less hungry and burned more fat when they ate three meals over a six-hour period.

They ate breakfast at 8 a.m. and dinner at 2 p.m.

This is compared to when they ate the same amount and types of food during a 12-hour window with breakfast at 8 a.m. and dinner at 8 p.m.