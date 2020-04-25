MCHD confirms 3rd death in Moore County from COVID-19

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is confirming six more positive cases of COVID-19.
MCHD confirmed the six new COVID-19 cases along with 15 recoveries, an additional death on their Facebook page on Saturday, April 25.
Moore county now has 192 confirmed cases, 78 recoveries, and three deaths associated with COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|21
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|35
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|11
|–
|2
|Moore
|192
|3
|78
|Ochiltree
|5
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|326
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|164
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|1
|Swisher
|7
|–
|4
|Texas
|68
|1
|8
|Union
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|TOTAL
|933
|18
|214
