MCHD confirms 3rd death in Moore County from COVID-19

Courtesy of Moore County Hospital District

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Hospital District is confirming six more positive cases of COVID-19.

MCHD confirmed the six new COVID-19 cases along with 15 recoveries, an additional death on their Facebook page on Saturday, April 25.

Moore county now has 192 confirmed cases, 78 recoveries, and three deaths associated with COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry10
Dallam81
Deaf Smith212
Donley248
Gray359
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson112
Moore192378
Ochiltree51
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter326644
Quay41
Randall164346
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman111
Swisher74
Texas6818
Union1
Wheeler3
TOTAL93318214
