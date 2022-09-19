AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with McDonald’s announced that the next “Gives Back Days” charity promotion on Sept. 27 will benefit Turn Center in Amarillo.

Officials detailed that on Sept. 27 a portion of McDonald’s sales at participating locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dalhart and Dumas will go towards Turn Center.

“The Turn Center provides therapy services to children with special needs from birth through age 20,” explains McDonald’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Clavel. “Our community loves to rally behind non-profits with such a great mission, so we wanted to give residents another opportunity to support this amazing organization.”

“McDonald’s is proud to support this community organization and its vision to improve the health of Texas Panhandle children who have developmental differences,” added Clavel.

McDonald’s Gives Back Day, officials said, was created during the pandemic to aid Panhandle area charities as a decline in donations was apparent due to COVID-19.

In addition to Turn Center, more than $45,000 has been donated to local charities including Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, Opportunity School, the Downtown Women’s Center, the Wesley Community Center, and the High Plains Food Bank.