McCormick Rd. reopened following Sunday night hazmat incident

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — McCormick Road has reopened after a Sunday night hazmat incident.

It happened just after 10 p.m.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the tanker trailer of a semi-truck carrying anhydrous ammonia became disconnected from the truck, causing the trailer to fall to the road and the valves to break off the trailer.

Randall County Fire and the Amarillo Fire Department Hazmat unit responded to the scene. Fire officials said there was no immediate threat to the public, so no evacuations were caused.

McCormick was closed from Western to Georgia so crews could clear the scene and make repairs to the road.

No injuries were reported.