Mazda recalls 262,000 vehicles

Mazda is recalling 262,000 vehicles to repair software issues that lead to engines stalling unexpectedly.

Mazda is recalling more than 260,000 vehicles in the US.

The recall involves certain CX-5 SUV’s from model years 2018 and 2019, as well as Mazda-6 midsize sedans.

The Japanese automaker has traced the problem to a software issue in the computer that could potentially lead to engines stalling unexpectedly.

Mazda says in government documents posted today that drivers won’t receive a warning before the engine stalls.

So far, no crashes or injuries have been reported as a result of the problem.

Dealerships will repair the software at no cost.

Owners are expected to be notified before the end of august.

The Mazda-3 from 2019 is also included in the recall.

