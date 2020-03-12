Mayor on Coronavirus: ‘Abilene is at risk’, 3 residents currently self-quarantined

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams gave a brief statement on the coronavirus, saying “Abilene is at risk”, and currently, 3 residents are self-quarantined.

Before Thursday’s city council meeting, Mayor Williams addressed the City’s response to coronavirus, assuring citizens that they are prepared if the virus were to make its way here.

Right now, three residents have self-quarantined, but Mayor Williams says as of Thursday morning, none have tested positive for coronavirus.

The City is in contact with all three universities, Abilene and Wylie ISDs, and Dyess AFB in preparation for a possible outbreak.

Abilene-Taylor County Public Health employees are also having daily calls with state health officials and the CDC to ensure they are ready.

Mayor Williams wants to remind the public to be smart by washing their hands, avoiding big crowds, and staying home if they are ill.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: